Arracourt – Battle of Arracourt – Turns 1-2

This is one of the smaller scenarios in the game. This one has only one German formation against two American formations and goes for four turns. It’s probably a good one to use as an intro game or a system refresh. Either this or the other small scenario The Battle of Luneville, which is only two turns but has multiple formations on each side.

Each side gets VPs for control of the locations outlined in red, Chateau Salins and Arracourt. Whoever has the most enemy hard yellow units eliminated gets a VP as well.

Turn 1 – 19th September 1944

The weather roll came up with rain. No allied air was available.

The Germans go first in this scenario, and they started with failing their reactivation roll. Their only formation starts used. Combat Command A/4 (American CCA/4) activated next and managed 2 full SNAFU rolls. They just repositioned a bit.

Combat Command B/4 (American CCB/4) finished the turn by failing to activate at all.

Turn 2 – 20th September 1944

Weather was good and the Americans got 4 air points. Neither side received any replacement points.

CCB/4 activated first and got a partial SNAFU result. That was enough to destroy the German security unit occupying Chateau Salins as well as capture the city. It also bumped them up to 3 fatigue. They used a second partial SNAFU to adjust position a bit.

The German 111th panzer brigade got two partial SNAFU results on their activation. They started to advance and pushed back the 37th armored battalion of CCA/4, earning a fatigue point in the process.

Last up was CCA/4 with a partial SNAFU and a pass. They barraged the I/16 armored battalion with the rest of their air points to no effect. The same happened with the rest of their artillery vs the 2111 battalion. All that got them was another fatigue point.

