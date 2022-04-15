Vietnam 1965-1975 – The First Volley – Turn 2

Turn 2: 1965 Summer-2

In the special operations phase, both sides put several units on hold operations.

The ARVN utilized the strategic movement phase to move an armored cavalry unit into Binh Dien.

The VC snuck into Phu Loc this time to open the operations phase. NLF forces then moved into Khe Sanh and repositioned to defend the towns along the northern border.

The 3/3/3 Marine battalion, 3rd Marine division HQ, armored and cavalry support went on a security operation. They cleared the way through Phu Loc and garrisoned a few key locations. Then the big attack to kick the NLF out of Quang Tri began. Nearly the entire 1st ARVN division along with a couple battalions from the 4th regiment, 3rd Marine division participated.

In several rounds, both sides burned through the majority of their replacement points. That eventually ended with the Allies taking back Quang Tri and Dong Ha. The remaining NVA retreated to Con Tien.

The 3rd and 9th Marine regiments cleared most of the VC out of the cultivated areas around Da Nang. The VC got off the roads to occupy as much cultivated area as possible.

Here is the end of the turn and the scenario. It ended with a decisive NLF victory.

I’ve been hearing about this title for years and was very excited when GMT announced they would be reprinting it. I’m glad I picked it up. GMT did a great job bringing the components up to the modern standard. Even if I never play the campaign, I think this one will be a lot of fun with just the smaller scenarios.

…

