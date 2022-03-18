The Third World War – Arctic Front – Turn 6-End of the Game

Turn 6

The weather remained clear.

Pact Segment and First Impulse

The Pact took control of the Norwegian Sea. Just one strike by the Pact that was not very effective occurred. The Soviets took out the Finn “Jgr” brigade. It wasn’t smart to really attack anywhere else.

NATO Reserve Impulse

The Swedes have cut off the southern group of Soviet units.

Pact Second Impulse

The Soviets attacked to try and reopen their lines of communication.

NATO Segment, First and Second Impulses

The Swedes continued to break up the Soviet invaders.

Turn 7

Weather was clear yet again.

Pact Segment and First Impulse

The Pact retained control of the Norwegian Sea. Only NATO got in a strike this turn and both sides lost escorts and interceptors. Very little movement and no combat.

NATO Reserve Impulse

Just a bit of moment and regrouping.

Pact Second Impulse

More of the same. Some help was on the way. I realized I had some units illegally moved into wilderness-swamp hexes and pulled them back after taking this photo.

NATO Segment, First and Second Impulses

Some more shuffling of forces. NATO reinforced some coastal objective hexes. That seems like the only chance the Pact had for a win, if they’re lucky enough to control the Norwegian Sea on the final turn.

Turn 8

The weather stayed clear.

Pact Segment and First Impulse

The Pact did retain control of the Norwegian Sea. The only amphibious capable Pact unit took minor damage from a NATO strike. A combined air-mobile and amphibious assault failed to take MosJoen.

The best the Pact could do was a 1-2 in any follow up attack there, which wouldn’t be enough to dislodge the defenders. I think it’s safe to call this a NATO win.

I think as the Pact player, you need to declare arctic passage either on turn 1 or turn 2 and go for multiple mountain passes into Norway a lot faster than I did in this game. I saw all of the Swedes on the map and tried to avoid dealing with them as long as possible and I don’t think that was a good idea. Perhaps if that is started before NATO gets most of their reinforcements and Swedish territorials, there would be a better chance of success.

I wonder how the optional chemical and nuclear weapons rules would have affected the game. I will probably try those the next time I come back to this. Fun game and some of the best components I’ve seen from Compass. I’ve heard there are expansions and updates in the works. I’ll be looking forward to those.

