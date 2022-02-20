South China Sea – Scenario 1: Flattop Showdown

From the scenario section in the rulebook: “In the South China Sea, friction between the US emphasis on access and China’s effort to deny access roils international relations and boils over when a US carrier battle group sets out to demonstrate Freedom of Navigation (FON).”

This scenario uses the default scoring, and you can skip the political turns and get right to it with the US vs the PRC. That is how I played it.

The victory points start at 10. The PRC wants to increase them, while the US wants to bring them down.

Turn 1

The end of sea movement. The 2 fleets close in on one another.

The US gave up a victory point to fire the first strike, a LACM strike against the airfield in Hughes Reef / Johnson Reef. They cratered the airfield and killed off the J-20s based there, bringing the victory point total back to 10. No other combat occurred.

Turn 2

The end of sea movement.

Air/Sea Combat

The PRC passed. The US focused on the group in 2014 and all units there failed to evade. After all strikes were resolved, all of the PRC units in the hex were destroyed as well as an Arleigh Burke guided missile destroyer.

Victory points are now down to 5, in US win range.

Turn 3

The end of sea movement. The victory points are now at 3. The US has taken control of 2 Spratly Island hexes that started under PRC control.

I think this is about done. The PRC aren’t going to mount a comeback. The US has the superior aircraft and now outnumbers the PRC 4 to 1 in air power. About half of the PRC fleet was just destroyed as well, and the US has only lost 1 missile destroyer. The American Arleigh Burkes came up big there.

I’ve played this scenario a few times now solo. I think by this third time, I was playing most of it correctly according to the rules. The second time I played, the PRC dominated rather than the US, but I know I screwed some rules up in that one. Perhaps it is just more down to how well you roll. Things can escalate quickly once someone starts an attack and you can end up causing a lot of damage all in one big battle. Whoever rolls well and comes out on top in that can just take over the game.

I’m curious now how much the political turns could influence the game and balance.

Follow me on Twitter @cardboardstrat1