1941-42

Administration Phase

With status quo gone, everyone got flags this turn. France and Italy had nothing left to build. The UK built an air force. Germany built 2 armies. All powers put a flag in reserve.

Action Phase

Germany interrupted with their flag and succeeded in their effectiveness check to perform maneuvers, a single military action. They used it for an attack on Benelux, giving France a flag. The UK was all out. The result was a tie, lucky for the Germans, they used an upgraded army and just had to flip it back to a normal one for their loss. They conquered Benelux, gained another cube and a victory point. The Germans regrouped their army back in the Ruhr.

France interrupted next to go for an alliance with the UK, another failure and 3 cubes in the alliance box now. Following that, Italy interrupted with their flag for propaganda, passed the roll and elevated to wavering stability. A UK fleet came out of the cup next and was deployed to London. A UK air force followed and was sent to Malta. The Italian home front marker was drawn next, they failed their roll and dropped to unstable for stability.

The civil war resolution marker was next from the cup. Spain’s civil war continued via stalemate. The civil war in Hungary ended. I forgot about Hungary before I took the picture below. That is why the marker is still there.

The next chit pull was a UK flag, which they put in reserve. Following that a crisis marker produced a Parliamentary Paralysis in the UK reducing their effectiveness for the rest of the turn. An Italian flag was next and used for propaganda that failed.

The UK home front maker was drawn and they passed their effectiveness check. The 2nd crisis marker was next and produced Little Entente, which caused France to lose their cube from Czechoslovakia and a victory point.

Then the 3rd crisis marker came out of the cup. Scandinavian League was rolled causing Germany to make effectiveness checks for Denmark and Norway. They passed both and kept their cubes there. A German army followed and they deployed it to Berlin.

A French flag was the next pull and it was used for an alliance, again. They finally did it, a successfully formed alliance with the UK. Germany and Italy got a flag for the effort. Germany then interrupted with theirs for diplomacy with Hungary, which worked and got them another cube / VP. They then drew another army and deployed it to East Prussia.

The German home front came up next and they passed their stability check. Then came the Japanese offensive, a Day of Infamy. The Japanese have attacked Pearl Harbor and the scenario ended.

The Fascists had 7 VP while the Democracies had 3. The Germans had 1 soviet cube. They rolled a 2 for that, did not lose any VP and took the victory.

I have played a few scenarios from this game now and always enjoy it. It’s a great game that does not get the attention it deserves, especially in the form of a proper set of living rules and playbook. I played this scenario with the living text document printed out, referring to that, same for the living scenarios text, the original playbook and the play aids. GMT has living rules for a ton of games, why not this one? It’s been out for several years now. Hey, it might even help with the second edition that is sitting on P500 right now. However, just as I am writing this there is talk on BGG about living rules coming soon. I guess we will see. Anyway, it is a nice high level strategic WWII game. It doesn’t bog you down in an operational sense moving divisions, corps, etc. across the globe, but it tells a great story, and it is fun. On top of that it plays pretty fast for what you are simulating and works really well solo.

