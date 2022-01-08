The Blitzkrieg Legend – Center Scenario – Turn 2 – End of Game

Multi-Man Publishing

Operational Combat Series

Scenario 6.2 Center

Turn 2 May 12th 1940

Weather was flight again. The roll to determine player order was tied and ties go to the Germans. The Germans went first.

In the north, the Germans smashed through the remaining Dutch and captured some key crossroads led by the 3rd panzer division. Elements of 4th panzer bit off more than they could chew attacking the Belgian 1st corps HQ and took some losses, but the Germans still got several infantry divisions across the river and through Maastricht.

Down south, 5th and 7th panzer continue their push through the Ardennes, while the infantry follow up.

The allies started deploying their forces to meet the German attack.

Several forward German units took damage via allied barrages.

Turn 3 May 14th 1940

Weather was still good. The Allies won the roll to determine player order and decided to let the Germans go first.

The Germans did not receive any variable reinforcements.

In the north, the German 3rd panzer and 20th motorized divisions continued to lead the way through northern Belgium. The most success came in the center with 4th panzer getting a little revenge. Luckily for the allies, the Germans sent too much supply to the flanks and not enough to the center, otherwise they would have been able to push even further there.

Progress in the south has slowed a bit as the Germans brought up several infantry divisions and I neglected to use strat mode when I probably should have. The Liege hex with the air base has been attacked twice, normal combat and exploit combat yet it still stands. With multiple infantry divisions attacking there, the Germans used the majority of their supply in the center in those attacks.

Every time I come back to the table and look it over, it seems that the Germans are screwed. I need to learn to be much more aggressive on the attack in OCS, other systems as well. They could probably pick up one more airfield in their remaining turn, but it’s pretty unlikely they will get two more for the win.

I think I’m going to call this one an Allied win due to German player incompetence. Perhaps a reset…

