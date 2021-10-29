Infidel – Ascalon – Part II

GMT Games

Men of Iron Tri-Pack

Ascalon Southern Palestine, 12 August 1099

Part II

The Fatimids spent their first free activation alerting their heavy cavalry, so they can be activated at all in the future. Following that, the crusaders attempted to seize the continuity but were thwarted by the Fatimid seizure negation. The Fatimids then failed their continuity roll. The crusaders used this next free activation to activate Robert II’s battle, which moved up in contact with the Fatimid center.

The crusaders passed their continuity die roll with Godfrey Bouillon activating next. His battle met with the Fatimid right causing one more retired unit for the Fatimids.

The crusaders failed to roll well enough for continuity, giving the Fatimids a free activation. The Bedouin cavalry activated and launched a charge against the cavalry on the crusader’s left flank. They eliminated one unit and retired another.

The Fatimids failed their continuity roll. The crusaders activated Godfrey Bouillon’s battle to shore up their left flank, eliminating an Armenian archer and a Bedouin medium cavalry unit in the process. They also managed to send another archer and medium cavalry unit to the retired pile.

The crusaders failed their continuity roll and the Fatimids activated their standard, ridding themselves of retired status for 5 units. They also rolled well enough for continuity and activated their Berber medium cavalry, repositioning them on the crusader right flank.

The Fatimids got continuity once more and rallied the Berber cavalry.

Fatimid luck with continuity ran out and the crusaders get a free activation next.

Stay tuned for part III and beyond…

