Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea – 3 Player Solo – Epoch 3 – End of Game

Epoch 3 Turn 1

Carthage got beat down pretty bad this turn. I was at war with both NPCs and both attacked different cities. I made moves to try and clear out the opposing navies in the north African waters, but my attempts failed. I was at least able to make peace with the Celt-Iberians at the end of the turn.

I fear the Mycenaens are too well established at this point to take out of the lead.

The Celt-Iberians aren’t doing so bad themselves with 7 cities still going strong.

Victory Points

Mycenae: 39

Carthage: 17

Celt-Iberia: 26

Epoch 3 Turn 2

Plenty of pirates, storms and Aeolian winds helped to clear out what were some pretty congested sea areas north of Carthage.

Being the top dog hurt the Mycenaens this turn seeing as Carthage was not at war with Celt-Iberia, so they got the bad cards from both sides. They did make peace with the Celt-Iberians at the end of the turn though.

The Celt-Iberians have become pretty powerful, but ticked off the Mycenaens this turn. Unfortunately they also declared war on Carthage at the end of the turn as well.

Victory Points

Mycenae: 45

Carthage: 18

Celt-Iberia: 34

Epoch 3 Turn 3

It has become very clear that a 3 player game with 2 NPCs is not a great idea, at least if you play one of the standard multi-player scenarios. The exploration scenarios might make more sense with 1 player and multiple NPCs or just go with a 2 player scenario vs 1 NPC. It is far too easy for them to be (and stay) at war with you and make peace with each other. I decided to pull the plug on this one at the end of this turn for those reasons.

Here is the final state of the board.

Victory Points

Mycenae: 54

Carthage: 19

Celt-Iberia: 44

