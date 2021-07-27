Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea – 3 Player Solo – Epoch 2

Posted bypbuczkowskiPosted inAfter Action ReportTags:, , , , ,

GMT Games

Epoch 2 Turn 1

They Mycenaens continue to maintain their lead.

The Celt-Iberians took a beating at the hands of the Mycenaens, but made peace at the end of the turn.

I was able to avoid calamity as Carthage for the most part. With Mycenae and Celt-Iberia at each others throats, there was a good opportunity to rebuild.

Victory Points

Mycenae: 19

Carthage: 13

Celt-Iberia: 9

Epoch 2 Turn 2

Note: This images were taken after the end of epoch phase.

The Mycenaens still dominate and came after 2 of my cities this turn.

Celt-Iberia built up to 7 cities this turn. Being at peace with Mycenae has its benefits.

Despite the Mycenaen offensives, Carthage still has 6 cites. I had some good cards this turn, one of which took one of their cards and another made both bots discard a random card.

The epoch ended even earlier than the last one at the end of this turn, with “Apocalyptic Drought” from the change of epoch table. That removes camps (areas with 1 disc or less per faction) from all land areas. Luckily that hit the Mycenaens the hardest.

Victory Points

Mycenae: 31

Carthage: 20

Celt-Iberia: 19

You can check out the boardgamegeek page for Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea here.

You can buy a copy of Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea here.

