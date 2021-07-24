Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea – 3 Player Solo – Epoch 1

GMT Games

I am playing as Carthage vs two bot players playing Celt-Iberia and Mycenae. This is the basic 3 player scenario.

The line of white discs from North to South denotes the edge of the playing area for this scenario.

Western Map

Eastern Map

Epoch 1 Turn 1

The Mycenaens made out this turn. They went to war with the Celt-Iberians via cards not directly, but they resolved their differences and made peace at the end of the turn.

The Celt-Iberians expanded their naval influence but took the brunt of the cards like Widespread Plague and Black Death this turn. Hostility between them and Carthage continues.

Carthage isn’t doing great but could also be doing a lot worse, so I won’t complain.

Victory Points

Mycenae: 4

Carthage: 2

Celt-Iberia: 0

Epoch 1 Turn 2

The Celt-Iberians took the lead.

The Mycenaens and Carthaginians are now tied in victory points. I’m about to get a little help from the barbarians coming in from the north.

Carthage got pummeled this turn. It doesn’t pay to be at war with both of the NPCs. Fortunately I was able to at least make peace with Celt-Iberia.

Victory Points

Mycenae: 3

Carthage: 3

Celt-Iberia: 4

Epoch 1 Turn 3

Note: These pictures were taken after the end of epoch phase.

The Mycenaens and Celt-Iberians went to war again.

Carthage was able to keep from getting into a new war and was able to make peace with the Mycenaens at the end of the turn. Unfortunately the Celt-Iberians decided it was time for war again.

The Mycenaens now have the lead.

During the sudden death step, a card draw ended the epoch. “A More Temperate Climate Leads to a Population Explosion” came up on the change of epoch table. That placed 5 discs on the map for each civilization and caused another event, which ended up being “Currency Debasement”. That limits hand sizes for the next turn, favoring those with fewer VPs.

Victory Points

Mycenae: 13

Carthage: 6

Celt-Iberia: 8

