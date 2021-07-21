Smolensk Barbarossa Derailed – Short Campaign – Turn 6 – End of Game

Multi-Man Publishing / The Gamers

Operational Combat Series

Turn 6 – July 26th 1941

Limited flight once again.

The Soviets also won the roll to determine player order again and chose to go first.

End of the Soviet turn:

They bounced off of their only attack against the spearhead flamethrower armor just outside Gorki, but had fairly good success with their artillery this turn.

End of the German turn:

Without a lot of time left, the Germans decided to see how hard and far they could push forward. This wasn’t much in the north.

The best gains were made southwest of Smolensk especially the 10th panzer division. They capitalized on an exploit result to get that far.

My problem with playing the Germans in this game has been not doing what I’ve done in this turn enough, putting armored formations (as well as others) in move mode and going for encirclement much more than attacking. Attrition is brutal and doesn’t waste supply. This is even more important on a turn like this where I rolled for limited flight and could not utilize hipshoots.

With only two turns left, it is pretty safe to call this a Soviet victory, so I am going to end it here.

You can check out the boardgamegeek page for Smolensk Barbarossa Derailed here.

You can buy a copy of Smolensk Barbarossa Derailed here.

Follow me on Twitter @cardboardstrat1