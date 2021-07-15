Smolensk Barbarossa Derailed – Short Campaign – Turn 5

Multi-Man Publishing / The Gamers

Turn 5 – July 22nd 1941

Limited flight for this turn.

The Soviets got their first option for player turn order and went with going first. I figured getting units in danger of being encircled out of trouble and forming better defensive lines would be worth the risk of the Germans getting a double turn. We’ll see how that works out.

End of the Soviet player turn:

East of Vitebsk, the Soviets were able to set up to defend the Dvina river crossings and near Rudnya.

Soviet defenses to the west of Smolensk.

The Soviets bracing for the oncoming German attacks near Krichev.

The German player turn:

I didn’t take pictures following the movement phase because there was very little overrun action this turn. There was for the most part a bunch of repositioning and squeezing through the Soviet lines wherever possible. There wasn’t a whole lot of supply to go around for too many attacks.

I also borrowed an idea to rotate the DG markers to indication which side’s units are affected. If you were looking at the map from the east, the Soviet units with DG markers would have them right side up and vice versa.

I also keep forgetting to flip all of the fueled markers before taking the pictures. Here the Germans have the most potential to form some pockets if they can get the double turn.

Stay tuned for the action from turn 6 and beyond…