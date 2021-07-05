Smolensk Barbarossa Derailed – Short Campaign – Turn 3

Multi-Man Publishing / The Gamers

Operational Combat Series

Turn 3 – July 15th 1941

The Germans win the roll to go first yet again.

Post movement:

Here is the area around Vitebsk. The Germans now have a truck extender in the city hex south of the river.

Around Orsha the Germans have enough wagons to create an extender in their next turn and are poised to break out east of the city.

The Germans also have a truck extender set up in Mogilev. They were lucky with a last minute air barrage which eliminated the Soviet unit guarding one of the bridge crossings. Rather than spend a ton of supply to attack across the river, they will be able to just move across in the upcoming exploitation phase. Good thing they put all the units in reserve nearby.

End of German player turn:

Around Vitebsk, 7th panzer, 12th panzer and 20th panzer cleared out some Soviet units along the road to Smolensk.

There was not a lot of German attacks near Orsha but they did open the road between Orsha and Vitebsk. Several units did move into place to push forward in the next German turn.

In the Mogilev area, like I said above, the Germans didn’t need to attack across the river due to a very effective air barrage. 4th panzer, 10th panzer and 1st cavalry were able to rush across the open bridge and establish a presence on the east side of the Dnepr.

The Soviet player turn:

All along the front, the Soviets brought up as many big guns into range as they could. This was fairly effective as they were able to eliminate a couple German units and disorganize several more.

Near Vitebsk the Soviets are trying to prevent a German river crossing southeast of the city.

The Soviet 1st Motorized division has nearly pushed the Germans back across the river near Orsha, again with a big assist from the artillery.

Down by Mogilev the Soviet artillery was a big factor as well, but are more vulnerable to upcoming attacks by the Germans if they get the next turn.

Here in the Soviet backfield, they rush reinforcements forward.

Update: As it was pointed out on Facebook, the Soviets can not use strategic movement until August 1st. Prior to beginning of the next turn, those units that I mistakenly used strategic move mode for have been moved back the extra distance they gained and the markers removed.

Stay tuned for the action from turn 4 and beyond…