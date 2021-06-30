Smolensk Barbarossa Derailed – Short Campaign – Turn 2

Multi-Man Publishing / The Gamers

Operational Combat Series

Turn 2 – July 12th 1941

The German player turn:

Following some interesting discussion about my last post, I think it might be cool to show the progression of the movement phase and then the end of the turn for the Germans, as the attacker. This way you can get a better sense of how I moved things along. I used the available reserve markers sparingly in the first turn, but almost all of them were used here in the second to get a little extra distance with the reinforcements coming on.

Post movement:

Elements of the 20th Panzer division have cleared the northern flank of Vitebsk. Luckily they were able to capture some supplies because they will not be able to make trace supply this turn. To the west of them, the pioneer battalion is also sitting on a dump.

Here near Orsha, 17th Panzer, 18th Panzer and 29th Motor divisions got into position to assault the city in the upcoming combat phase. The Germans are also moving wagons toward the city to hopefully get an extender set up in the future.

Down in the southern sector, supplies are the most abundant. That being the case, there are plans to hammer both Mogilev and Bykhov with artillery heavily before they are attacked in the upcoming combat phase.

End of German player turn:

I think the more cautious approach in turn one paid off for the Germans in turn two. Vitebsk has been captured and its flanks secured.

Orsha has been taken by the Germans as well.

Mogilev and the riverside village of Bykhov are also captured.

The Soviet player turn:

For the most part the Soviets just moved their forces forward to try and slow down the Wehrmacht as much as possible.

This is the situation now near Vitebsk.

They did conduct a couple artillery barrages, eliminating one German unit in the process just east of Orsha.

Here they are preparing for attacks across the Dnepr near Mogilev.

The scheduled reinforcements, at least the ones they are allowed to move this turn head for the front.

Stay tuned for the action from turn 3 and beyond…