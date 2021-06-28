Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North – Meade Moves North – Setup / Turn 1

Multi-Man Publishing

Great Campaigns of the American Civil War

Scenario 1 Meade Moves North

This is basically the abbreviated version of the Gettysburg campaign. Of course the primary objective here is Gettysburg itself and the surrounding area. The Confederates also get victory points by taking the towns highlighted in red, as well as burning railroad stations highlighted in orange. Combat losses will also be a factor.

This is an opposed play by email game, so turns can take quite a while and updates to this blog may be fairly infrequent.

Turn 1 – June 29th 1863

Here at the end of the first turn as you’d expect, everyone that could move toward Gettysburg did so.

The Confederates were able to sneak a cavalry unit into the town and Ewell is just a bit further to the north. The Army of the Potomac advances from the south.

Stay tuned for the action from turn 2 and beyond…