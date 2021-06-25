Smolensk Barbarossa Derailed – Short Campaign – Turn 1

Multi-Man Publishing / The Gamers

Operational Combat Series

Turn 1 – July 8th 1941

The German player turn:

The Germans rolled pretty well and got 11 supply points for this turn and went as hard as I could push them.

As expected via hip shoots, overruns and regular attacks, the Germans have taken out all of the forward Soviet units blocking the way to the first few objective cities. This is the situation near Vitebsk.

Orsha is still in good shape but the Wehrmacht is closing in.

The city of Mogilev is alright for now as well. The Soviets have so far prevented a crossing of the Dnepr.

The Soviet player turn:

The Soviets rolled well for supply too, getting 9 supply points this turn along with a couple other things. They conducted a few air barrages, even managing to disorganize some Germans positioned north of Mogilev but no other attacks. The scenario rules limit the Soviet movement on this first turn, so any movement was minimal.

Just a side note, I started to offset most of the airfields from their actual locations to cut down on some of the stack sizes.

Near Vitebsk, the Soviets really would have liked to disorganize one of the 7th Panzer locations but that was one barrage that didn’t work for them.

West of Orsha, 17th Panzer was another failed target of the Soviet air barrages.

Probably the key actions of the turn for the Soviets were reinforcing Bykhov (the bridge south of Mogilev) and a successful air barrage of the Germans outside of Mogilev.

Some movement from the rear toward the front.

Stay tuned for the action from turn 2 and beyond…