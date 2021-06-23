Multi-Man Publishing / The Gamers

Operation Combat Series

Scenario 2: Short Campaign

This scenario is basically the first half (slightly less) of the full campaign and uses the same initial setup.

In order to win, each side has to control a list of cities and hexes. I won’t relist all of them here. You can find them in the game specific rules, which you can find at OCS depot here. There is a list of more minor importance locations both sides can claim for victory. Basically the Germans need to take Smolensk, Vitebsk, Orsha, Mogilev, Bobruysk which they start in control of and seven more. The Soviets need to control Vyazma, Rzhev, and six more. Otherwise it is a draw.

The northern section of the map around Vitebsk.

The central area with the city of Orsha at the center of the rail junction.

The southern section of the map centering on the city of Mogilev.

This is the section of the map beyond the front lines and into the Soviet backfield, centering on Smolensk, the main German objective.

You can check out the boardgamegeek page for Smolensk Barbarossa Derailed here.

You can buy a copy of Smolensk Barbarossa Derailed here.

Stay tuned for the action from turn 1 and beyond…