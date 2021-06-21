Twilight Imperium 4th Edition – Solo rounds 5 – End of the Game

Fantasy Flight Games

The End of Round 5:

I The Barony of Letnev (red) continue to hold onto Mecatol Rex although I have lost systems to each of the bot players nearby. I had imperial and leadership for strategy cards this round.

The Emirates of Hacan (yellow) finished taking over one of my systems and are now also facing off with the other bot. They had the diplomacy and technology strategy cards this round.

The Sardakk N’orr bot (purple) also took one of my systems and have done expansion elsewhere. They had the construction and politics strategy cards.

In the agenda phase neither of the two agendas were voted for by the bots or myself.

I’m only one VP away from the win now. If I can come up with the imperial strategy card in the next round it could be over. Unfortunately each bot was able to research war suns this turn. That could get scary.

Round 6 – Strategy Phase:

And just like that, it’s over. I was able to get the imperial and leadership strategy cards. I get to go first and can score my 10th VP for controlling Mecatol Rex. This is likely something that would not have happened in a multiplayer game. Human opponents would have probably denied me at least one of these cards.

Although the bots did some things that human opponents probably would not have, this was a fun way to play the game. I may have just been very lucky. I may have screwed up a thing or two, but such is life playing a game solo. It was fun either way and a good way to play the game when you don’t have opponents available.

You can check out the boardgamegeek page for Twilight Imperium here.