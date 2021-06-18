Twilight Imperium 4th Edition – Solo rounds 3-4

Fantasy Flight Games

The End of Round 3:

Playing the Barony of Letnev (red), I took leadership and technology this round and immediately went after The Emirates of Hacan (yellow) fleet on my border and took it out. Unfortunately I didn’t have the ground forces available to take the planet as well.

The Emirates of Hacan (yellow) have been building a sizable fleet and trading very effectively with the other bot, stockpiling trade goods.

The Sardakk N’orr bot (purple) was able to expand to Mecatol Rex but didn’t have the influence to land just yet.

Meanwhile, I’m getting killed in victory points.

Referring back to the post for the solo rules, I’ve been too generous with the bot victory points. They should only get the automatic VP each status phase and can use the imperial strategy card to score objectives. They can’t score public objectives normally. Unfortunately I did not keep track of who used each strategy card for each round, so I assumed they’ve each used the imperial card once and that is probably more often than they did. I then adjusted the VPs. Here is the updated victory point status, a much tighter game.

End of round 4:

I the Barony of Letnev (red) knocked out the Sardakk N’orr bot (purple) fleet at the Mecatol Rex system and took the planet. I went with the leadership (to go first) and technology (to catch up on VPs) strategy cards this round.

The Emirates of Hacan bot (yellow) has half taken over one of my systems. They also expanded into the remaining system in their backfield. They had the construction and imperial strategy cards this round.

The Sardakk N’orr bot (purple) has two fleets flanking mine in Mecatol Rex. They had the trade and warfare strategy cards.

The victory point race is now neck and neck. Yes I initially put my control token on the wrong card. I moved the second one from “lead from the front” to “corner the market” after this picture was taken.

This being the first round with someone in control of Mecatol Rex, the first agenda phase of the game was conducted. The first agenda was the Ixthian Artifact, which luckily for me got voted down. I have a nice fleet at Mecatol Rex. The second agenda was for The Crown of Emphidia. The Emirates of Hacan was able to get themselves elected for this one. I could have stopped that but would have had to exhaust the remainder of my planets to do so.

Stay tuned for round 5 and beyond…

