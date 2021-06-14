Twilight Imperium 4th Edition – Solo rounds 1-2

Fantasy Flight Games

I’m more of a hex and counter war game player. However this game is one that friends of mine play and I actually have an in person game lined up in the near future. Being someone that likes to know the rules ahead of time, I had to have my own copy to mess around with. Then I found solo rules, which you can find here:

https://boardgamegeek.com/filepage/158453/solo-variant-bot-players

This is a solo game in which I am playing The Barony of Letnev vs two bots playing The Emirates of Hacan and Sardakk N’orr. I used the 3 player galaxy setup from the learn to play book.

I played through the first round so far. I’m new to the game so take this all with a grain of salt, but the solo system so far shows what looks like realistic actions by the bot players.

This is where I am at with The Barony of Letnev.

Here is the Sardakk N’orr’s situation.

This is where The Emirates of Hacan are.

The bot players get a point in each status phase among other means, so I need to catch up already.

The end of round 2:

Playing the Barony of Letnev myself (red), I was thinking about attacking The Emirates of Hacan (yellow), but opted to take two more planets instead. I used the warfare and politics strategy cards.

No one has taken Mecatol Rex yet, but The Emirates of Hacan (yellow) are close.

The Sardakk N’orr are in position to take Mecatol Rex as well.

The Emirates of Hacan are running away with the victory points. I am way behind now. Spoiler alert: I realized a mistake with the bot VPs and correct that in a later round. They don’t really have this many yet.

Stay tuned for the action from round 3 and beyond…

You can check out the boardgamegeek page for Twilight Imperium here.