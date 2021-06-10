War and Peace – The Italian Campaign of 1796-1797

One Small Step Games

This is the introductory scenario for the game. It depicts Napoleon in his earlier years battling the Austrians in northern Italy. France wins if they can take Genoa, Milan, Toulon, Turin as well as one of the following: Mantua, Innsbruck or Venice. The Austrians win by denying the French their victory conditions.

May 1796

Bonaparte attacked Genoa, all of the Austrians there occupied the city and a siege has begun.

June 1796

Bonaparte’s stack suffered one loss due to attrition, which just returned in Lyon for replacements. Kellerman took over the siege duties at Genoa. Bonaparte split off a force under Massena’s command and each moved north.

The Austrians opted for the safety of the cities in Turin and Milan. It proved to be a bad idea in Turin as the Austrians surrendered right away. They did in Genoa as well.

July 1796

Bonaparte has laid siege to Mantua. The Austrian reinforcements that arrived this turn attempted to relieve their forces there but were repulsed. The siege of Milan continues.

August 1796

Kellerman attacked Quasdanovich and forced him to withdraw to Venice. The sieges of Milan and Mantua continue.

September 1796

The French got tired of waiting out the sieges and assaulted Milan and Mantua. They took both cities before the battle in Venice was finished for the win.

This was a fun introductory scenario if you want to stomp the Austrians with the French and work out the mechanics of the game. I think I could have won even faster with the French if I assaulted the besieged cities sooner. Hopefully the advanced version of the scenario is more balanced. It wouldn’t be much fun to play the Austrians in this version, but I think that is by design.

This is a very straightforward game. There isn’t a lot of rules overhead at all and it plays pretty fast. I’m not a huge Napoleonics fan, but wanted a game I could play out the major campaigns with and I think this will work well.

You can check out the boardgamegeek page for War and Peace here.

You can buy a copy of War and Peace here.