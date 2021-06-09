The Korean by War – Full Campaign – Turns 7- end of game

Compass Games

Advanced Game Scenario

Turn 7 – December 1950

The UN did not do any commitment increases. Currently Intervention Level is 5, Mobilization is 4 and Rules of Engagement is at level 3.

The Chinese have invaded Formosa. This adds a +1 modifier to global tension rolls and slightly reduces the number of Chinese reinforcements if/when they intervene. Global tension is now at 3.

The UN rolled for a 4 interdiction level.

1st Action Phase

A reoccurring theme, the North Koreans got a reinforcement division and the ROK got nothing. However the North Koreans failed their roll for limited Chinese intervention.

The North Koreans placed depots in P’yongyang and Wonsan, getting restricted and limited commitment respectively. The UN placed just one in Seoul and got limited commitment. Both sides spent 1 supply giving the North Koreans the initiative.

The UN has captured Namch’onjom and cleared a path to P’yongyang as well as Wonsan.

2nd Action Phase

Neither side rolled well enough for variable reinforcements. The North Koreans did roll well enough for limited Chinese intervention though. Because the Chinese previously invaded Formosa, they start out with 9 divisions in the CCF holding box. The Communists can use operations to bring them onto the map and activate them one at a time.

From now on, I think I’ll refrain from detailing the depot placement and commitment levels.

The UN was able to capture P’yongyang but couldn’t quite take Wonsan and here come the Chinese.

UN victory points are now at 63.

Turn 8 – January 1951

The UN jacked their intervention level up to 6 and promptly paid the price for it when the global tension level rose to 4. They also got a pretty sad 0 for the interdiction level for this turn.

1st Action Phase

A miracle occurred with the ROK receiving a reinforcement division in Taegu. The North Koreans did not receive any. The UN deployed a US division to Pusan.

With a combination of an amphibious assault and ground units advancing along the coast, the UN quickly took Hungnam and Hamhung. The Chinese have pushed back while taking some heavy casualties just north of P’yongyang.

2nd Action Phase

It being this late in the game with UN control of Seoul, Wonsan and P’yongyang, it’s impossible for the North Koreans to get more reinforcements. They did however get full Chinese intervention. A lot more Chinese units are about to get involved. The ROK got another division and deployed them to Taegu. The UN landed another US division in Pusan.

Like I said, a lot more Chinese.

The UN now has 84 victory points.

Starting turn 9, global tension rose to 5. With the current situation, it is guaranteed to hit level 7 and trigger WWIII before the final turn. The only way for the UN to get a victory would be to take Sinuiju as well as Manp’o and hold them for two action phases, a tall order considering the horde of Chinese in the way with plenty more coming. At this point I think it’s time to call it a Communist victory.

I enjoyed the game. Both sides get to sweep across the map, attack and defend. The reinforcement rolls were a bit lopsided with the advantage going to the North Koreans. If that were the other way around, the UN forces might have made it a bit further north. There is definitely a balancing act you have to perform as the UN with the commitment. Not only is it going to increase the chance for triggering WWIII, but it also reduces the UN victory points each turn. I didn’t do a good enough job with that. Early in the game when the North Koreans are plowing through the south, resist the temptation to jack up the intervention levels as high and as quickly as I did.

