The Korean by War – Full Campaign – Turns 5-6

Compass Games

Advanced Game Scenario

Turn 5 – October 1950

The UN increased mobilization to level 4 and got 2 more divisions on turn 8. Global tension is now at level 1.

1st Action Phase

Neither side rolled for variable reinforcements. The UN deployed 2 regiments and a non-armor asset to just outside Pusan.

Depots were kept in the same locations as the previous action phase for both sides. The North Koreans did not get any supply points, while the UN got 2 and the initiative.

I realized I was making a mistake with the destroyed UN units, not placing them on the UN Reconstitute track. I had to do a bit of backtracking and figure out what was missing there and correct that to the best of my ability.

The UN took back Taegu, started building up divisions in Pusan and Masan and may be in position to launch an amphibious assault soon.

2nd Action Phase

The North Koreans were lucky enough to receive another reinforcement division and put it in Wonsan, none for the ROK. The incoming British and Turkish brigades deployed near Pusan and the UN now has a full US division with armor support in the FEC GHQ reserve box.

The North Koreans dispersed their depots a bit to Ulchin, Taejon and Kwangju, rolling 0 for supply at each. The UN relocated their level 3 depot to Taegu and got 2 supply points, for an accelerated commitment and the initiative again.

The UN hammered the North Koreans in this action phase, taking back the cities of Kumch’on, Taejon, Mokp’o and with an amphibious assault, Inch’on. The North Koreans started to pull back troops to the north wherever possible. The UN VP total is now at 32.

Turn 6 – November 1950

Winter has begun. The UN increased the intervention level to 5. Global tension also rose to 2. The UN rolled terribly for interdiction, resulting in a 0. They enhanced the last remaining FEC division in Mokp’o.

1st Action Phase

The North Koreans rolled for a fresh division with armor and deployed them to Wonsan. Nothing again for the ROK. The UN deployed multiple non-armor assets to Pusan to distribute later.

The North Koreans put a level 3 depot just north of Seoul and managed accelerated commitment for it. The UN put a level 1 in Inch’on and a level 2 at Taejon, getting limited commitment for each.

The momentum has definitely shifted to the UN. They have retaken all of the cities south of the 38th parallel except for Seoul.

2nd Action Phase

Yet again the North Koreans roll for a division reinforcement, deployed near Wonsan and the ROK get nothing.

The North Koreans put a level 3 depot just east of Ch’orwon. The UN kept the level 1 at Inch’on and placed a level 2 depot in Ich’on. Both sides rolled bad for supply and all depots have limited commitment.

Seoul is liberated and the UN has crossed the 38th parallel.

The UN now has 46 VPs.

Stay tuned for the action from turn 7 and beyond…