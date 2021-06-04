The Korean by War – Full Campaign – Turns 3-4

Compass Games

Advanced Game Scenario

Turn 3 – August 1950

The UN increased both the mobilization level and rules of engagement to level 2. There was no movement on the global tension track.

The UN obtained an interdiction level of 3 and has 8 close air support points. They also enhanced the Far East Command division located in Taegu.

1st Action Phase

The North Koreans rolled for a new division and deployed them in P’yongyang. No ROK reinforcements for the UN. They deployed their FEC division from the FEC GHQ reserve box to Pusan with some armor support.

The North Koreans set up a level 3 depot in Taejon and the UN did the same in Masan. Both rolled to get 2 supply points. The North Koreans spent both to put their depot into accelerated commitment status. The UN just used 1 to put their depot into limited commitment and banked the other for later.

The North Koreans captured Chonju and are threatening several other cities.

2nd Action Phase

The North Koreans received a reinforcement division and deployed them to P’yongyang. The ROK failed to roll well enough for reinforcements. The UN deployed another FEC division with armor support to Pusan from the FEC GHQ reserves.

Both sides tweaked their depot placement. The UN put a level 2 just to the east of Masan and a level 1 in Chinju. The North Koreans placed a level 1 in Ulchin and a level 2 just east of Nonsan. All rolled for only 1 supply point except for the NK depot at Ulchin, which got 0. Both sides spent them all, giving the UN the initiative.

The North Koreans captured the cities of Mokp’o, Kumch’on and Kwangju.

Turn 4 – September 1950

The UN raised their mobilization to level 3 and rolled to receive the national guard divisions on turn 8. They also raised the rules of engagement level to 3 allowing interdiction in all provinces except for Hamyong-Pukto. They kept the intervention level at 4. There was no global tension increase. The UN also enhanced the FEC division in Pusan.

1st Action Phase

Neither side rolled well enough for NK or ROK reinforcements. The UN deployed 2 regiments and a Commonwealth brigade near Pusan, each with armor support.

The North Koreans went with 3 level 1 depots in Chonju, Kumch’on and Yonghae, rolling for 0 supply points with each. The UN placed a level 2 depot in Pusan and a level 1 in Chinju and they got 1 supply point for each. The used the supply to place both in limited commitment. The UN got the initiative.

The North Koreans tried to take Taegu but just couldn’t get it done. Feeling the effects of some bad supply, they started to garrison some cities in preparation for any future UN offensives.

2nd Action Phase

The North Koreans rolled well enough for a new division with armor support for reinforcements and placed them in P’yongyang. The UN failed to roll for any new ROK units. They deployed a marine regiment and 2 army regiments with armor outside Pusan.

Both sides changed up their depot placement. The North Koreans went with a level 2 at Kumch’on and a level 1 at Kwangju and rolled for 1 supply point at each. The UN placed a level 3 depot at Masan and rolled for 2 supply points there. Each side spent all the supply at each and the UN also spent it’s supply point it had in reserve for an offensive commitment, also giving them the initiative advantage.

A lot of heavy fighting in and around Taegu resulted in the North Koreans capturing the city. The UN VP total is now at 23.

