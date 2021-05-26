The Korean by War – The Invasion of South Korea – Turn 3

Compass Games

Scenario 1 The Invasion of South Korea

Turn 3

At the start of this turn the victory point level is 57, which is a draw.

UN air power should definitely play a role in this turn.

The UN enhanced the Far East Command division in Kumch’on to its non FEC replacement.

Action Phase 1

For reinforcements, the UN only received those scheduled by the scenario and placed them adjacent to Pusan. The North Koreans rolled well enough to get another division along with armor support, which they placed in Wonsan.

At this point in the game, depots become relevant. This being the first time I’ve played the game, my positioning of the depots is likely to not be the most efficient, but we’ll see. Each side went with a 3 value depot in the south, where the most action is likely to take place.

The UN ended up with 2 supply points and the North Koreans got none.

Rather than go through the detail of each operations segment like I did for that first two turns, I will just give an overview of each action phase. It has allowed me to play quite a bit faster and is probably a bit less tedious to read.

Here at the end of the first action phase, the North Koreans have taken the port of Mokp’o. There hasn’t been any attacks by either side. The UN forces have continued to fortify some positions and tried to set up a better perimeter. The North Koreans would have had issues due to their restricted commitment and chose to just get in a better position to attack in the future. After taking Mokp’o, they have the lead in victory points, which is now at 54 for the UN.

Action Phase 2

The North Koreans get another division with armor for reinforcements and again, the UN does not roll well enough for ROK reinforcements but gets several US units with armor per the scenario schedule. NK units deployed in Wonsan and the Americans did so in and around Pusan.

Both sides kept their depots in the same location as the first action phase and both at level 3. Both sides also rolled for 2 supply points.

There were attacks by both sides but no meaningful hexes captured. The UN victory point total remained at 54. More North Korean units are moving south and the UN doesn’t get a whole lot of scheduled reinforcements for the rest of the scenario, plenty of air power though. The big problem for the UN is they need to retake something or they will lose and the North Koreans are in a better position.

Stay tuned for the action from turn 4…